A diligent mother celebrated her hard work by displaying her business on camera in a TikTok video

Nana Tea, a Ghanaian social media star, shared the woman's video in honour of Mother's Day, recently observed by millions on Sunday, May 14

Members of the online community who viewed the clip celebrated the woman who was backing her baby

The woman was spotted with her baby strapped to her back while serving a client in the footage.

Nana Tea celebrates mom, coconut seller

Nana, real name James Annor Tetteh, who doubles as a philanthropist, posted the woman's video on TikTok in honour of Mother's Day, recently commemorated by millions worldwide on Sunday, May 14.

Mom showing off her coconut business with her baby strapped to her back. Photo credit: @nanateawashere.

The famous philanthropist captioned the adorable video on his vibrant account with:

''One of the most hardworking women I came across ❤️❤️ She was selling coconut with her baby strapped on her back ❤️Happy Mother’s Day,'' Nana Tea posted on TikTok.

Nana's online audience, who shared their thoughts about the woman, hailed her hard work.

Watch the video below:

Netizens were impressed with the coconut seller

Halisad.The. Amputee commented:

''God bless you.''

Ms. Dicta posted:

''One of a kind @ Nana Tea.''

Manuella morninga said:

''Wow.''

Accord Queen commented:

''Immediately I saw the video, I knew you would do it again.''

user7247300927928 posted:

''God bless you.''

Mum hawking with baby on her back gets help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman hawking with a baby on her back had gotten great help.

Faisal Kofi Osei, an artisan and social media user, recalled that he met the woman hawking her wares around Dzorwulu in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

''I didn’t need this ginger for anything but I saw a tired woman with a baby behind her strolling.

''I bought all. So if you need ginger. Come and collect some. Else I go start Emudro business moro ooo,'' he recounted on Facebook.

Osei's little act of kindness warmed the hearts of dozens of his followers, who lauded the thoughtful deed with replies to his Facebook post.

Source: YEN.com.gh