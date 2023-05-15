A TikTok video of a student body getting ready to take part in the Myztro dance challenge with the head of school involved was lit

The principal of Maranatha Christian School in Johannesburg embraced the short-form video platform, and his students loved it

People enjoyed watching the jolly-looking man bond with the energetic kids who were happy to dance

The Maranatha Christian School seems to be thriving in the hands of Arthur Wentzel, who injects lots of fun for students. The head of the Johannesburg school had made a name for himself as a fun principal.

The Johannesburg Maranatha Christian School principal turned up by doing the Myztro dance challenge with his school kids. Image:@bobsyourmcsuncle

Source: UGC

Mr Wenztel took part in one of the latest dance crazes on TikTok. The video of the children getting involved with some cool moves received over 100,000 likes.

Maranatha Christian School's Myztro dance challenge gets 700k views

@bobsyourmcsuncle on TikTok, Mr Wentzel, principal at Maranatha Christian School, organised his student body and did the Myztro dance challenge. Watch the clip to see how well the school kids and Mr Wentzel did at the trend:

TikTok users love jolly Maranatha School principal

Mzansi peeps love to see viral dance challenges by school kids. The head of Maranatha School received lots of praise for passing the vibe check. People commented with compliments on how happy he made the student.

Thandeka Mlangeni commented:

"Bathathe Joshua Doore!"

Michelle Mbali commented:

"Why is school only nice after we finished? We want a rematch."

Emily commented:

"I think I went to the wrong school."

mukhethwa.rabedzwana commented:

"Uncle Bob is the best principal."

Tsholofelo Sithole commented:

"South Africa deserves to be a planet on its own #proudlySA."

Sinemivuyo Mpulu commented:

"The principal passed the vibe check."

Ayanda Mtetwa commented:

"The teacher on the far left black suit she’s got it."

marep commented:

"Back in our days we would’ve been told “this is not the township” or “this is not a shebeen”

Sinenhlanhla-02 commented:

"Can I repeat grade 12?"

Teacher dances with students

