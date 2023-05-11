Adrian Portelli, a 34-year-old tycoon from Australia, purchased a $3 million (1,387,500,000) McLaren Senna GTR race car

However, he could not register or drive the vehicle in his home country, and it collected dust in a garage

The young millionaire decided to use the supercar as a centrepiece in his $39 million (N18,037,500,000) apartment building

They say money cannot buy happiness, but how would you know if you never had it? A young tycoon has netizens talking after hoisting his supercar to his 57th-floor apartment in Melbourne, Australia.

Adrian Portelli lifted his McLaren Senna GTR to his 57th-floor apartment. Photos: News.com.au.

Millionaire's race car finds home in his apartment

Adrian Portelli’s McLaren Senna GTR, worth $3 million (N1,387,500,000), was hoisted by crane to his apartment.

News.com.au reports that Portelli is 34 years old and made his money as a technology entrepreneur.

According to the tycoon, the vehicle would not be driven and will instead serve as a decoration.

“It’s going to sit in the lounge room, I want it to be the first thing you see when you walk into the penthouse, and you see the car and overlooking all of Melbourne,’’ he told the Herald Sun.

According to Portelli, he acquired the vehicle a while back, but his country’s regulations could not allow him to drive it on the roads.

“It is a race car, and unfortunately, you can’t register it in Australia. It’s collecting dust back at my place, so I might as well turn it into an art piece.”

Photos shared online showed that the vehicle was placed on a platform and secured with straps. The platform was then lifted by cranes to his apartment, and one side of the house had to be deconstructed to make way for the car.

Portelli reportedly made his wealth managing Australia’s fastest-growing car community.

Source: TUKO.co.ke