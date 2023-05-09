Mark Zuckerberg won gold and silver medals in his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition, representing his team Guerrilla

The Facebook founder is a big fan of mixed martial arts (MMA) and competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament over the weekend

Zuckerberg took to social media to celebrate the victory and his fans trouped to the comment section to congratulate the new medal winner

Facebook and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has impressed fans by winning gold and silver medals in his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition.

Zuckerberg wins medals in martial art

The 38-year-old took up the challenge in California over the weekend for his first tournament, representing his jiu-jitsu team Guerrilla.

According to Mirror, Zuckerberg is a big fan of MMA and captured the attention of fight fans last year by posting a video of himself sparring with American fighter Khai Wu.

Zuckerberg couldn't hide his excitement about the victory.

Taking to Facebook, he wrote:

"Competed in my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team. Thanks to Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry for training me!"

Zuckerberg's fans congratulate him

Melinda Davenport:

"Let’s goooooo! So happy that you were able to do this!"

Maher Saba:

"Wow! This looks pretty intense! Congratulations on these impressive wins!"

Marilyn Wong:

"Congratulations! I still remember my first tournament. I almost passed out walking onto the mat. That’s awesome you put yourself out there! My granddaughter trains at Guerrilla!"

Mike Beltzner:

"That looks like the place where they filmed Karate Kid! Way to go, Mark. Both on the wins and continuing to push the blood pressure of your security team "

JulieArtisan Art:

"Wow That’s Amazing! Congratulations! That’s a Rough Sport and very Challenging."

Shashhi Kalraa:

"You made people busy in face book and you are Winning Medals in tournaments. Good job Mark sir!!"

Mark Zuckerberg gains $13 billion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that analysts say the current surge is due to an announcement by Zuckerberg that the company will embark on a share buyback. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO has staged a stunning comeback with a massive gain in the last 24 hours.

The share price of Meta, rose sharply by over 22% in the last two days, sending Zuckerberg’s net worth to a 12-year high. The growth extends the company’s winning streak, bringing this year’s gain to about 22% since it was quoted 12 years ago. The company’s positive performance increased Zuckerberg’s net worth by $13 billion, Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index says.

The gain also propelled the Facebook founder from the 23rd position he occupied two days ago to the 13th position with $69 billion in net worth. Meta announced that it will spend billions in share buyback, causing a massive surge in the company’s share price, by more than 22% within 24 hours, according to reports. The tech mogul declared 2023 the year of efficiency for Meta and said he is committed to building a stronger, more flexible organisation. Facebook and Instagram have faced serious competition from TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app.

