An oyinbo journalist has taken to social media to shower her boda boda rider with praise on his birthday

The woman, Amy Fallon, revealed she met the amazing boda rider eight years ago and he has been so nice to her

Fallon said the young man identified as Ezra Tumwesigye is a very important person to her family

An oyinbo woman in a Twitter post penned a lovely message celebrating her very loyal okada man on his birthday.

The Australian-Canadian journalist named Amy Fallon took to Twitter to wish the rider a happy birthday.

Mzungu journalist Amy Fallon celebrates Ugandan boda rider on his birthday. Photo: Amy Fallon.

Fallon misses her boda rider

Fallon stated that she met Ezra Tumwesigye eight years ago through a friend and they became friends.

The journalist heaped praise on the young man and said he is a blessing to her entire family.

"Some Kampala peeps on here will know him, but it’s my boda Ezra Tumwesigye’s birthday today. Also found him through @EtimaKarim, about eight years ago, and he has been so good to me, esp in the past year. Means so much to my whole family. Miss him, if you see him please say happy birthday day," she wrote as she captioned a photo of herself featuring Tumwesigye.

Kind okada rider

Fallon went on the comment section to reveal why she loves Tumwesigye.

She said the young man helped her when she was mugged in Uganda.

"When I got mugged in Kampala, and I had no phone and ID, etc, he communicated with my family for me. Can’t forget it.

If you need a good boda in Kampala please use him," she added.

Reactions

@GilbertAgonza asked:

"Should I send you his WhatsApp number?"

@BradleyCarl256 said:

"Oh bambi thats good of him.. are you single?"

@MBavule1 said:

"Thank you for remembering him."

@stochx said:

"Character will take you places where talent can't keep you."

