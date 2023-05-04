A woman picked up some courage and tried to pose in a photo with a large snake, but it didn't go as planned

TikTok user @chaambwa posted a video showing when the woman allowed the snake on her should in front of the camera

But she got very scared along the line as she dropped the large snake and ran away from the scene

An adventurous woman picked up some courage and posed in front of the camera with a large snake.

In a video posted on TikTok by `@chaambwa, the woman wanted to have the python on her shoulders while she took photos.

The woman picked up courage and tried putting the python on her shoulders. Photo credit: TikTok/@chaambwa

Source: TikTok

Three young men were holding the long reptile on both ends, and the woman was in the middle.

Video of a woman catching fun with python goes viral

One of the men was holding the snake by the head just to make sure that it won't get the chance to harm anyone.

The woman was very scared of the snake, and each time she tried to stay still for the picture session, her courage failed her.

Each time the snake touches her body, she shouts and steps away, looking petrified.

This continued until one of the men dropped the live snake, and the lady had to run away from the scene completely.

The video has stirred funny reactions among TikTok users, many of who said they would never try such a thing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Teddy nankunda said:

“I know that snake felt offended with the way it was thrown”

@Chimwemwe said:

“❤️in whatever pose she tried she makes she made sure to leave room to run”

@VictoriaToloko said:

“The way everyone scattered ”

@dimples said:

“I thought you were twerking when the video started ”

@Chicnatty said:

“I am the friend that’s in the car waiting for y’all to finish your adventure.”

Source: Briefly.co.za