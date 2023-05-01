A video which surfaced on TikTok app shows the sweet moment some elderly women in asoebi uniforms danced at a wedding

In the cute video, the women held their walking sticks and danced to the admiration of guests and the couple

Reacting to the video, several netizens who came across the video showered praises on the women for showing up

A video of some elderly 'asoebi' women dancing at a wedding has stirred massive reactions online.

The clip shared by @jackyvike on TikTok showed the women in purple asoebi gowns and walking sticks in their hands.

Bride uses old women for asoebi Photo credit: @jackyvike

Source: TikTok

They danced sweetly alongside the bride and groom and made the wedding seem really special and unique.

Although the bride didn't mention what prompted her decision to choose old women for her Asoebi team, netizens claimed she wasn't willing to take chances with her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media reactions

@dianna776 said:

"Bride be like none of them can take my husband's contact."

@user877691091500 asked:

"How did you convince the old women?"

@hajiasemiraahmed wrote:

"None of these old ladies will take the groom's number."

@myleanne0 said:

"Whilst some of us, seeing the innocent wrinkled faces, we accuse them of bewitching us."

@blossomworldiv said:

"Indeed you have made a huge contribution in making this world a better place."

@user1512756600745 noted:

"My uncle's second official wife had old people cook at their marriage ceremony and casting spells. I will finish the story later."

@leratondlovu26 said:

"Your marriage is protected."

@zehio1808 stated:

"This one shock me. I just open mouth down since morning. God bless your marriage."

@diananku1 wrote:

"Hhahahaha your hubby is safe, your marriage is bless."

Watch the video below:

Old woman in native wrapper dances with walking stick

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old woman has won a lot of admirers on TikTok because of the way she danced. The woman looked very colourful in a beautiful native wrapper and top.

She also used the same fabric as headgear. While she danced in the short TikTok video, the woman was supporting herself with the aid of a walking stick, but that did not in any way diminish her smooth moves. She began her dance by shaking her frame in an energetic way with her face brimming with inviting smiles.

The woman also did some good shoulder moves, which was the major highlight of her dance. Her jovial nature and the way she danced like a teenager have endeared her to a lot of young people who are praising her on TikTok. People are drawn to the video posted by @funkeogungbe1.

Source: Legit.ng