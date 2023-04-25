A Nigerian soldier showed his soft side as he stormed his pretty daughter's school with an army van

The proud lady said that her father did not want her to spend an extra day in school after her graduation hence his action

Many people who watched the video gushed over the fatherly love the military man showed his daughter

A Nigerian soldier stormed his daughter's school fully dressed in his uniform as she passes out.

In a lovely video seen on TikTok, the man arrived in an army van to meet his daughter who already gathered her luggage in anticipation of his arrival.

He came for his daughter who recently graduated. Photo Credit: @immababy24

Source: TikTok

The excited lady who recorded the lovely moment he came to pick her up, said that he did not want her to spend one more day in school following her graduation.

She said he kept calling and is now happy as she is safely back home. A part of her clip showed her doing a velfie as he drove her in the military vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mixed reactions have trailed the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

mams said:

"My dad and your dad are all military mine a colonel . So we should get along fine Im coming from I get you. Start telling him u marrying Gambian."

randyigunbor said:

"Your papa loves you but have you seen Charles Okocha Dora his phenomenal Dora his adorable."

flawlessgoddess856 said:

"To us who didn't enjoy our fathers love.

"May God bless us with a good husband."

savagechimmy said:

"My dad fit come a day before my sign out self some father's eeeh God bless them always."

Mrawesome92 said:

"The man is trying to protect his treasure to attract a good man and am happy you listen and do as he said."

user2154981545234 said:

"Even if your father is a soilder they will still break your heart."

SPOTLESS said:

"I fear no man but I no go date u ooo , small quarrel I don go barrack."

i~am~jummia said:

"You papa loves you but have you seen charles okocha Dora his phenomenal dora."

Female soldier surprises her daughter and lover with her return

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female soldier had surprised her daughter and lover as she returned home.

Proctor was deployed to Kuwait and has been away for seven months before her return to Memphis, Tennesee. But the mother made sure it was a surprise to her daughter and boyfriend.

She was able to pull off the sweet show with the help of the Harlem Globetrotters, a basketball team. After the team had played at the FedEx Forum arena, they gathered for a group photograph. The team allowed Proctor's boyfriend and daughter to join them in the photo.

Source: Legit.ng