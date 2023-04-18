Men who work with wildlife were scared for their lives as they worked with a lion that they mistakenly thought was knocked out

A video shows how the group of men was running in no time when they thought a lion woke up from sedation

The hilarious TikTok had many people in stitches as they saw how scared the different gents got

A group of wildlife workers left netizens in stitches following their encounter with a lion. They were working with a lion that regained consciousness too soon.

A group of workers were scared of a lion after they thought it woke up to attack. Image: TikTok/ @living.with.wildlife /Getty Images/Said Khatib

Source: UGC

The video got thousands of likes, and people were amused. Many peeps cracked jokes at the workers' expense.

Wildlife workers scared of sleeping lion

A video by @living.with.wildlife shows a group of men working together to get a lion onto a truck. The men immediately fled the scene when they thought the lion had woken up.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

South Africans laugh at men scared while working on a lion

People love to see man and wildlife clash - this video was a hit. People were inspired to make fun of them and their cowardice.

Ms.BBbaby commented:

"When you don't have to be the fastest but faster than the guy behind you."

S.C.P._303 commented:

"This is triggering a very vivid memory of the opening scene from Jurassic Park."

Ashley Renee Moose commented:

"He was like I'm playing....or am I, lol."

Zero is Gaming commented:

"Guess the lion doesn't sleep tonight."

Esmeralda commented:

"You only have to be faster than the person next to you."

Video of Nigerian lady walking with two lions causes stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had walked two lions without showing fear.

Making a video about it, the lady narrated how she was surprised when they opened a gate and the lions came out and walked freely.

Before walking the wild animals, she added that the park guides gave her and her friends some sticks as a form of safety.

The lady stated that while walking the lions, she tried to be calm when one of them turned its head. She also insisted that the lions be fed before walking them.

Source: Briefly.co.za