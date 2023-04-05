A Nigerian lady who migrated to the United Kingdom gathered her belongings and quit her stay in London

According to the lady, she and her family experienced difficulty in London, saying it is not an area for 'upcoming JJC like her'

Her video went viral on social media and stirred massive reactions as many netizens weighed in on her sentiment

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom has sent social media into a frenzy after revealing that she has moved out of London.

Adegboyega Esther shared a clip on TikTok showing how she gathered her belongings as she got set to move out.

She said that London is for the rich. Photo Credit: @bexyron247

She lamented over the exorbitant cost of living in London, saying it is an area for the rich and not for her.

Esther advised netizens seeking to migrate to the UK to avoid London and its environs when seeking sponsorship. She wrote:

"Finally moved out of London.

"We saw shege!!!

"No!!! Shege banza. London is for the rich not upcoming JJC Naija breed like us.

"In all we thnk God. In getting your sponsorship, avoid London n its environs especially if u hv batterlion like us."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@Eleyi of West midlands said:

"I do tell people. London is like living in hell. everything is expensive avoid London in all u do except you wouldn't have savings."

@Blessing Chinaza said:

"People say London is expensive but in the real sense. it is not. the only thing expensive is that the houses are small for its price."

@Omolewa Akinpelu said:

"This reminded me of when we moved into our first house, I had just 3 suitcases by the time we were moving out after a year we had to hire a big truck.''

@JOY BUKOLA OLORUNYOMI- ODEL said:

''U won Kim.back Naija, u better stay even na to dey do baby seating u better stay.''

@Samzain said:

''I don’t like outside London because if you want to buy Africa food expensive and it’s hard to find too.''

@OLA said:

''I’m still seeing Shege in Crawley close to Gatwick airport. Nothing can be compared to Birmingham where I schooled, sponsorship made me moved.''

@AlhajaMEherbal hairlossolution said:

''Not only london my sis it’s most like that in European countries! Dubai here i spent over 500k per month for a room inside 3bedroom.''

Man in UK seeks help to return to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man in the UK had cried out for help to return to Nigeria.

Speaking to a Nigerian lady on a UK street, the frustrated man cited his inability to get a job as his reason for wanting a return home.

He lamented that he had tried and concluded that there was no job in the UK. He showed the lady a complementary card, saying he has a school in Benin.

"I want to travel to Nigeria. I have a school in Nigeria. I have tried. There is no job in UK," he said.

