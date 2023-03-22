An interesting video of a Nigerian man pleading with his wife to return to him has gone viral on TikTok app

The duo who used to be married got divorced and had been living apart for about one year and five months

However, the lady has now revealed that her ex-husband has been sending messages to get back together with her

Divorce is always rough on both parties notwithstanding the reasons therein. It is always good news when the couple decides to work things out and get back together.

A Nigerian couple got married years ago but unfortunately, their marriage hit the rocks and they sadly got a divorce.

Lady Leaks messages from ex-husband Photo Credit: @spaco23

Source: TikTok

However, after one year and five months, the ex-husband got frustrated and has been trying to reconcile with his ex.

He sent her text messages on WhatsApp, referring to her as his wifey and not an ex.

He told her he still loves her and wanted the family to be united. He also informed her that he misses her and the children and she is still the woman in his life.

In his words:

"My wifey. Please wifey understand me. I'm just imagining us being together again. I miss my family love you guys. I'm waiting for my wife."

"U are coming to enjoy ur labour. I don't need any other woman except you. For now, me, my immediate family and God. I will always be there for you. Do you know I sleep alone since that day I saw you.

"Only your body can calm me down. My wife, my queen. Babe, please I even want to be with u tonight."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng