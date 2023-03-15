A Nigerian lady with short stature has shared her love story on Facebook as she gets set to tie the knot with her lover

According to the happy lady, she met her better half at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp

The lady who noted that they just started as friends revealed that their height difference also made them stand out

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady, Innocent Ruth, has gone viral online after announcing her engagement to a young man she met at NYSC camp.

The lady with a smallish stature revealed that she met her very tall partner at the NYSC camp and they became friends at first.

Corps members get engaged Photo Credit: @Innocent Ruth

Source: Facebook

According to her, they were awarded NYSC's shortest and tallest corp members. However, shortly down the line, they fell in love and got engaged.

The post has stirred so many reactions on social media from people who believe that their height difference is amazing.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens were also stunned by their courage to be together despite their height difference.

"We met in NYSC camp ohhhh, so this camp go favour me like this? We became friends and the rest is history. NYSC Tallest and shortest corpers. Congratulations to us", she wrote on Facebook.

See post below:

Social media reactions

@Joseph Omamode said:

"Congratulations, but women no dey fear I, how these ones wan take kiss now."

@Emmanuel Egba wrote:

"Bayelsa batch B1 2021."

@Alhaji Power added:

"Congratulations, this is what we call long distanced relationship."

@ Innocent Enang Ererra commented:

"Which kind height be this."

@Rita Ezinne said:

"Congratulations."

@ Oge Chukwu reacted:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

@Lydia Peter Ataibunor added:

"She's beautiful."

@Its Sara Kwas replied:

"Congratulations."

@Daniel Boniface said:

"This girl no dey fear I, this guy third leg go still tall pass this girl, how she go take collect am."

Corps member with small stature hails herself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Love Baadom is currently undergoing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Rivers State.

The beautiful lady with a small stature hailed herself for refusing to allow her condition stop her from achieving her goals. In photos shared via her Facebook page, the lady was seen dressed in her NYSC uniform while on parade at the orientation ground.

"Corper Wee....Waah. What others can do. I can do better. I walked boldly to achieve what I want. Bright future", she said.

Source: Legit.ng