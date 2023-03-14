Tanzanian students take on the Kilimanjaro dance challenge, set to the popular amapiano song by Pcee & S'gija Disciples & Zan'Ten

The Tanzanian students' emotional, technical, and attitude-filled performance in the short clip impressed netizens and other South Africans

The viral TikTok post is a fitting tribute to Tanzania, home to Mount Kilimanjaro, and it showcases the students' skills in the amapiano dance style

A group of Tanzanian students took on the popular Kilimanjaro dance challenge and placed themselves in the hat with some of the best. The viral TikTok post set to the amapiano song of the same name by Pcee & S'gija Disciples & Zan'Ten has over 1 million views at the time of publishing.

This is only fitting as their country is home to Mount Kilimanjaro.

Tanzanian school kids go viral for Kilimanjaro dance challenge. @isabell.afro/TikTok

Source: UGC

The Tanzanian students give netizens a lesson in amapiano

The crew did not hold back when taking on the challenge. Emotion, technique and attitude were all on display in the short clip, but they certainly delivered. You can watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens and other South Africans give their stamp of approval

It can be hit or miss when other countries attempt South African dances. But netizens agreed that the dancers from the home of mount Kilimanjaro lived up to the expectations. Here is what they had to say:

@Njabulo Chonco said:

"South Africa approved "

@dayanlameck added:

"Land of Kilimanjaro I love my country"

@Royal Dabzzy said:

"The boy in front got me attracted"

@Mamaila Senoamadi added:

"Killed it"

@Onti said:

"And you slayed "

Andile said:

"Girl at the back "

@user2103465104290 added:

"South Africa approved"

@Vito said:

"Love for South Africa "

Kid does Kilimanjaro dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a little girl had many people talking about how she moved while dancing. She jumped on the trending Kilimanjaro dance moves on TikTok, and many said she won the challenge.

In a video shared by @flowerlene, the kid stood beside a boy as she went into a frenetic display, making gestures and blinking her eyes like a person in a trance.

The way she performed made many people on TikTok wonder where she learnt all the dance moves from.

Source: Briefly.co.za