A car that was reported stolen on International Women's Day has been recovered by police officers, but it turns out it wasn't stolen

Details indicate that 60-year-old Kombe Mulenga went drinking on the said day and forgot where he had parked the Toyota Ipsum

The vehicle was found intact near the bar where Mulenga had been gobbling alcohol

Police in Ndola, Zambia, has recovered a motor vehicle that had been filed as stolen after International Women’s Day.

According to Mwebantu, 60-year-old Kombe Mulenga reported to the police that he parked his car at Lowenthal Theater but found it stolen when he returned.

Vehicle found parked outside bar

He added that apart from the black Toyota Ipsum, his N1.3 million was also nowhere to be found.

A frantic search led to the recovery of the "missing" vehicle, which was found parked at Champ Elysee Lounge and Bar.

Upon recovering the vehicle, police established that the vehicle was not stolen as claimed but that the owner forgot where he parked after drinking.

“The observation made is that the owner just forgot where he parked the motor vehicle due to the fact that he had taken alcohol,” Copperbelt police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said.

Mweemba added that the vehicle was found intact and in a good state, apart from the battery which was drained.

As of the time of filing this story, the vehicle had been taken to the police station, and the owner had been informed.

