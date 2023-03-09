An adventurous couple, Paul Battenally and Clara Trindall turned a Coca-Cola truck into a lovely home while exploring Australia

The young couple, initially from Australia, met while working in Japan, and from there, it became history

They said they spent KSh 2 million (N7,176,009.61) to purchase the truck and are living their best life on the road

Paul Battenally, a carpenter, and Clara Trindall, a registered nurse, turned a Coca-cola truck into the home of their dreams.

The adventurous couple met while working in Japan and have been inseparable ever since.

Paul Battenally and Clara Trindall in their truck-turned-house. Photo: Malikwebs.

Clara Trindall said:

“We love being able to move around every few days and waking up to nature and the freedom the lifestyle gives us.”

Lovers of nature

The couple has always loved the outdoors and nature and wanted to live a lifestyle that represented that.

They also wanted to tour Australia and spend quality time on the road, and that is how their journey to purchase a truck to turn into their home began.

Australian couple turn truck into a home

Paul Battenally told Insider:

“We started looking into getting a motorhome and saw a few vans, but a lot of them were quite small, and I’m very tall, so the ceiling height wasn’t great."

"Then we came across the Coca-Cola truck, purchased it in 2021 and started converting it."

They admitted it took time to get the right truck, and when they did, they spent a whopping KSh 2 million (N7,176,009.61) purchasing the Coca-cola truck.

He further added:

"I was working on it in my free time after work, I’m a carpenter, so I had all the skills necessary to build it, and it wasn’t too challenging for me.”

After the purchase, they had to work towards making it a home; 32-year-old Battenally, a carpenter, purchased the required materials and got to work. He spent 11 months renovating it.

Living the dream life on the road

They saved money, and in January 2023, they began their journey with about KSh 3 million (N10,764,014.42) to fund their adventure.

Twenty-seven-year-old Trindall sells art to bring in cash, while Paul does carpentry work when available.

They stay for a few days when they visit a place and then keep moving. The couple enjoys the nomadic lifestyle. A part of the report read:

"The couple spent about A$17,000 on appliances, electrical maintenance, plumbing, and fixtures and A$8,000 on materials to fit out the truck."

Family converted school bus to home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that to save money, a family, @roamwithbus, decided to buy an old school bus and convert the vehicle into their home. It took them many hours to see it to completion.

After paying $4,500 (N2,009,835) for the vehicle, they got to work. The mother in the family stated they spent $1,250 (N558,287.50) on outside materials like paints.

For lumbers and counters, they paid $3,732 (N1,666,823.16). Electrical and appliances gulped $8,106 (N3,620,382.78). They had to part away with $1,342 (N599,377.46) for plumbing work.

