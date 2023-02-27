Some school girls took part in a viral dance challenge craze done to Yah Yah Yah by Officixl Rsa and others

The kids were in class as they filmed the video and danced to the viral TikTok sound that people cannot get enough of

The video got so much attention that Uncle waffles joined people in the comments who shared their thoughts about the school kids' dance

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some students from Mpumalanga went viral by doing a TikTok dance challenge. The school students got a lot of attention as they entertained people with their amazing moves to Yah Yah Yah.

The girls danced with so much vibe. Image: @andraya.m s

Source: UGC

The dancers got some love from Uncle Waffles, who took the time to react to the school girls' video. The students are among the thousands who took part in the challenge on the video platform.

Students dance challenge video goes viral

A viral video by @andraya.m shows the TikTokker and her two friends dancing in a video.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Uncle Waffles caught wind of the video and commented. She said that the girls looked beautiful while doing the challenge.

Watch the video of the kids below:

People amused by 1 girl's dancing to Yah Yah Yah

People were in stitches as they noticed one of the three girls was doing different moves from the viral dance challenge. Many peeps assumed she did not have TikTok, as the dance is popular on the platform.

Kam commented:

"Imagine looking that cute doing the eye thing."

Karabo Boikanyo commented:

"Girl at the back just happy to be there."

Jeana commented:

"The girl in the background has vibes, busy freestyling."

Leigh_.venn commented:

"Love the prefect uniform."

Bwiiink commented:

"Woow the prefect uniform looks so class."

her. commented:

"Please do it with the girl at the back I love her energy."

Rendi wa Manakanaka commented:

"The one at the back doesn’t have TikTok."

Another secondary school students danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by user1048329146588 showed some ladies in secondary school uniforms as they made small talk as friends would.

Their school uniforms were well-sewn and looked so neat. Some of them twerked a bit in the video, leaving many to wonder what kind of secondary school they are in.

Among those who reacted to their video were TikTokers who suggested that they may be external students who just had to wear uniforms to write their WAEC exams.

Source: Briefly.co.za