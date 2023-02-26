A young lady who rented a small apartment has shown people the work it took her to set the place all up

The tenant bought a new bedframe, fridge, wardrobe among many other things to make the house beautiful

Many social media users who watched her video were motivated as some hoped to achieve the same thing she did

A Nigerian lady (@bel_zee) who moved into her one room self contained apartment has shared a long video that captured the whole work she put into making the place liveable.

She shared the moment a painter worked on the walls. The lady, however, said that she did not like what the man did. When she was also not satisfied with the cleaner's work, her friend assisted her with cleaning.

People loved how she arranged the whole place.

Lady setup her selfcon

The lady had her new furniture pieces and her window blinds fixed. She also bought a new fridge and cooker. When she discovered her tabletop cooker glass was broken, she returned it to get another.

By the time she was done arranging her room, everything looked so cool. Many people who loved that she owned her place congratulated her.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

CataleaBonez said:

"Congratulations sweetie. please try to make space for the fridge to receive breeze. it'll be over heating."

CutiesCloset said:

"I'm tapping into this blessing and more,I want to get my apartment also the rent fee na dieI was just wishing this is me while watching the video."

Chazzy Precious said:

"I'm so happy for u.....making up mind to live on my own in this busy Lagos as a woman."

queendiva said:

"Omo the God dat did for you will also do it for me am so happy for you sis."

abahpeace491 said:

"I can't wait to have somewhere like this congratulations."

