A female military personnel in the Nigerian army stole the show as she and her colleagues vibed to Asake's song Organise

The lady joined in and burst into sweet moves and did a legwork dance, quite to some netizens' amazement

Many social media users however loved the fun side of themselves the soldiers showed and commended them

Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video of some Nigerian soldiers having a nice dance time.

The soldiers comprising of mostly of males all sported their military uniform and vibed to Asake's hit song Organise.

The female soldier danced to organise. Photo Credit: @yllmeetkunmijay99

Source: TikTok

While some of the soldiers played on saxophones to give the song's tune, others sang aloud the lyrics.

A lady who seemed to be the only female military personnel stole the show with her lovely dancing.

She burst onto the scene and began to do some moves before breaking into legwork. Their video seen on TikTok has elicited reactions on social media.

Social media reactions

engriherichymoore said:

"I like the lady There."

Sir....pb said:

"I need Amy girl as my babe."

Uromi_Boi said:

"If i say make i come join unq dance now una fit go beat me...make i jeje dae dance for my room."

WARIS-- OF --LASU⚽ 1830 said:

"This one wey soldiers don join tiktok like this make everybody dey protect themselves."

machinegunperere said:

"No matter the problem my Nigeria military must find way to be always happy hala wahligh."

Adeyemi Oluwaseyi Olamide said:

"I beg help me tell that lady that i apreciate her passion oooo."

user7747904222647DevineOrganic said:

"Nigeria must raise again, we need you guys on all the polling unit of the nation (NIGERIA) expecially LAGOS STATE. OBI."

samsonbishopokoyo said:

"You people don't worry you are going to shanbisa nest week."

