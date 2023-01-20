A lady has gone online to show off the Mercedes Benz her husband bought after he had a minor scratch on his Lexus

The wife said she was surprised when the man turned up the next day after complaining about the scratch on his old car

Many TikTokers who were amazed by the man's wealth wondered what he does for a living, as some congratulated him

A Nigerian lady, @sunshineruby, married to a millionaire has gone on TikTok to share how her husband surprised her.

After the man scratched his Lexus car and told her, the lady funnily advised him to buy another one if he does not like the situation.

The wife said she was surprised when she saw the new car. Photo source: TikTok/@sunshineruby

Source: UGC

Man shows off wealth with a new car

The lady stated that she was surprised to see a new Benz in their compound the next day. She shared a TikTok video showing her husband posing in his new ride.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to her, she only meant her earlier comment about him getting a new car as a joke.

When the lady saw the car, she was too surprised to talk. Many wondered what her husband does for a living.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

KINGwax said:

"Sha no cry when you finally understand. dey play, just dey play."

fehintolaemmanue9 said:

"Iyawo Pablo has dropped quote ooo."

Top Boy said:

"You don go marry ritualist."

The wife replied:

"If e chock na ritual dem go call am. Dey there Dey play."

Million Each said:

"God will bless you more sir."

adebolaagunbiade said:

"Amen to your prayers. Congratulations i am truly happy for you."

Samecashlee said:

"Where unna Dey see money."

Kazkid Alhaji said:

"All thanks to God and a perfect woman behind him."

OG Grace said:

"Show off without letting us know your showing off"

She replied:

"Oga if u sef get show am off."

Man buys Benz, shows it off

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young millionaire, @sanousasawadogo, who recently bought a Mercedes Benz showed it off in a video as his friends celebrated with him.

At the start of the TikTok clip, he could be seen posing in front of the vehicle with a Benz logo designed on his native attire to show he is the owner.

Seconds into the funny video, his well-wishers hung on the vehicle as the Benz was put in slow motion.

Source: Legit.ng