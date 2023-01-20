The latest photo of Farouk James showed the child model showing off his long natural hair as he posed for the shot

The adorable child modeled a black outfit with elbow-length sleeves over matching leather trousers and a trendy footwear

While some fans who thronged the comment section of James' latest Instagram expressed affection for him, others praised his wardrobe choice

Child model and hair activist, Farouk James, has shown off his long natural hair in a recent image that has warmed the hearts of people on social media.

Latest photo of Farouk James

In the shot seen by Legit.ng, he posed with his arms spread on a wall. James gained wide attention after he was denied admission into several UK schools because of his natural hair.

Many praised his new looks. Photo source: @faroukjames

Source: UGC

Kid with amazing natural hair

Elsewhere in another adorable picture, the child model posed with the number 11, as he turned a new age.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

''When it’s your birthday and you don’t eat cake,'' the caption read on his Instagram account. He appeared in the image rocking long braids with his natural hair.

Scores of fans commented on the recent photo shared on Saturday, January 14. While some fans who thronged the comment section of James' latest Instagram expressed affection for him, others praised his wardrobe choice.

See the latest image below:

Fans gush over Farouk James

Howeydon posted:

"Iconic shot buddy."

Leedee posted:

"Nice footwear. Love this look."

Bellaalexandras reacted:

"Gorgeous Farouk."

Artemislawrence posted:

"Love it! "

Juniorstylelondon said:

"Have a great weekend."

Durwynn_vive posted:

"Gand picture love it."

Twins with thick hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok user has shared the video of the moment her twin children got their first haircut. The video of the children who are blessed with thick hair was posted on Sunday, December 18, 2022 by Themulzacs.

In the video, the kids stormed the saloon and unlike other children of their age they did not cry when the salonist worked on their hair.

The babies' hair look so thick that it attracted the attention of TikTok users who could not but appreciate the adorableness.

Source: YEN.com.gh