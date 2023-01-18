Wairimu Metta learnt of her HIV status in 2019 after suffering ill health with symptoms such as hair falling off, zero appetite, and persistent running stomach

She learnt about her condition when her mum was seriously sick and as bad luck would have it, she also lost her job

Metta was kicked out of her alumni group and her bank signatory status was immediately revoked as soon as her friends learnt she had HIV

January 16, 2019, will forever be etched in the mind of a lady identified as Wairimu Metta aka Wairimu Nyar Sembo Metta as it was the day she tested positive for HIV.

HIV activist Wairimu Metta. Photo: Wairimu Metta.

Metta tested positive for HIV

In an interview with Kenya's TUKO.co.ke, Metta recalled that she had suffered ill health characterised by loss of weight, sores, and other opportunistic infections for some time before finally deciding to go and get tested.

"I had tried on 14th but made a U-turn at the hospital door but on 15th night I became very sick; I couldn't move my legs, so on January 16th, I was determined to go to the hospital and asked my sisters to meet me," she said.

"Well, my fears were right; I tested positive and I enrolled for ART therapy the same day. Because I am a firm believer of what doesn't kill you makes you stronger," she added.

Initially, Metta grappled with the fear of accepting her condition, meds working, and getting over that stage it was because she was in a very bad condition.

Removed as signatory of KCB bank account

"I lost weight,hair and had sores in my private parts; very painful ones, zero appetite, and was having a very bad persistent running stomach with severe headache... my eyes had lost sight too," she said.

"Most of the time when you test positive instead of focusing on your well being you start focusing on what will people say...how will people take it...who will accept me the way I am.... ..ohh am going to die.....ohh it's shameful," she revealed.

When Metta decided to come out about her status, a close alumni group kicked her out of the WhatsApp group and also as a signatory of the group's KCB bank account.

Metta said not only was she struggling to accept her status, but she had also lost her job and was finding it difficult to keep up with the welfare payments during that time.

Lost her job in South Sudan

" I lost my job in South Sudan as my boss had a problem with the South Sudanese government," she said.

Additionally, her mum back at home was seriously sick and that is when they decided to kick her when she was down.

"They called me and we changed the signatories at KCB's Kencom branch in town. From there they went mute on me and no one has ever reached out," she said.

Metta's salonist in Kitengela was not any better as soon as the HIV advocate told her the reason her hair was falling off, she became the town crier and told everybody.

"Within one hour, everyone in Kitengela knew and I started getting calls. I feared going to places such as restaurants and supermarkets since I was a well-known figure in the community thanks to my charity work," she said.

"Evenutually , I started owning my story , I didn't need any valifdation from anyone. I learnt you are what you attract, it's about me," she said.

Family support

On the flip side, the social media activist also got support at home and from her parents. Initially, her father was disappointed while her mother was also hurt by the turn of events. The two have since accepted her condition and are her biggest supporters.

"My father wueh! This one is always on my case if I have spent at my sister's place he will be calling early asking ulibeba dawa (did you carry meds)?" she said.

"My family my biggest supporters...my nieces and nephews will be running to remind me it's medicine time when my alarm rings...the older ones know about my condition we talk about it," she added.

Metta's friend broke down

Coming out to her friends was dramatic as some like Adrine Beth broke down and had to be consoled, Liz Mu who was very calm while Kanana Kanana remained very strong.

"My prayer group partners led by Joy Musy is very supportive up to date...and many others who have been such a blessing.

"To those who went shaming me laughing at me those who unfriended me, thanks, you made me who I am today because I had to be strong for me," said Metta who has also survived

The indefatigable crusader for people living with HIV is indeed a tough cookie as she also braved a tumor for 16 good years.

"I had surgeries between ages 3-19, which made me toughen up about life. Then going through secondary infertility too; I have learnt to brave situations as they come. They say make lemonade out of the lemons you given," she said.

Team Oasis

Metta, who now works in Mombasa studied counselling two years ago and now supports other HIV patients from the time they learn about their condition to when they start taking meds and living a normal life.

She also launched a support group called Team Oasis together with her friends with the same condition.

"The group started in Kajaido county and has since roped in people from all over the country who all communicate through Facebook and WhatsApp group.

The group is also a community-based organisation with a view to empowering its members through grants to start economic activities for them.

Anyone in need of a support group can Whatsapp or anyone in need of testing and is scared can reach out on 0722250644.

Metta has also co-authored a book with different women who have a story to tell about their survival stories. The is called Outlive The Labels Volume IV and its proceeds go to charity.

