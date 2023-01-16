One man has managed to turn his small rented room into an entire beautigul home to call his own

Facebook user Gabriel Tsotetsi posted pictures of his space on a popular Facebook group and many praised him

Group members loved how neat he kept the small space despite it being extremely cramped and tiny

With some self-belief and gratitude, anything is possible. One man made do with a small room and managed to turn it into a home.

Facebook user Gabriel Tsotetsi posted pictures of his neat space on a popular Facebook group. Image: Facebook / Gabriel Tsotetsi

Man and his apartment

A lot of people are living in one room as times are tough. Embracing what they have, these people have shown the world that it is possible to live comfortably in a small space.

Facebook user Gabriel Tsotetsi shared pictures of his one-room home. Having his bedroom, lounge, kitchen, the works, all in one space, our guy has managed to make it work.

He posted pictures to the popular Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

Take a look:

Mzansi people shower the man’s small home with praise

While the man’s home is small and cramped, the fact that he has kept it clean and tidy had many people surprised. People praised the man for respecting his home and appreciating what he has.

See some of the kind comments:

Unathi Maunie Nyubuse said:

“Very neat ”

Dipuo Mgijima-kubyana said:

“The fact that the space is small but it’s nice and clean ”

Mimih Seobe Mafeka said:

“Nice and clean. And the room seems small, eish. I wished you should get a bigger room so that you will have space. But still looking nice.”

Reginah Tshepo said:

“Very impressive!”

Dieketseng Maggy Nakin said:

“Woooow this is nice and neat ”

Source: Briefly.co.za