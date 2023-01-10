A video of a cheetah entering a tourist establishment in South Africa has caused a huge stir on social media

The wild animal casually walked into the resort's eating area with people at the table which shocked netizens

People were frightened by the clip and many said they would have screamed at the sight of the cheetah

A rare sight of a wild cheetah walking amongst humans gave people on the internet endless shivers.

In a video posted by @jacog9 on TikTok, the king of speed can be seen looking around the resort area without attacking anybody.

Cheetah casually enters a holiday resort. Image: @jacog9/TikTok

The guests looked very calm in the presence of the dangerous animal like they were familiar with him.

The short clip does not show how that encounter ended, but the few seconds recorded got the attention of thousands of people online.

Social media reactions

Netizens joked that Africans will never beat allegations from the rest of the world claiming we roam with wildlife every day.

@king_varish21 mentioned:

"When the world asks if it's true about us staying amongst animals I'm sending them this."

@wendyjansevanrens wrote:

"If anyone asks me again if there are lions or cheetahs walk in the streets, I will send them this video."

@tsheps_snie posted:

"It can never be me."

@lolo_v27 mentioned:

"It’s how the lady quickly goes to protect the elderly woman with no hesitation at all, pure instinct."

@vick.321 added:

"The beauty of our country, it is sad that it is almost at the end of the road with the current government."

@zeema_05 said:

"And the answer is yes. In Africa, we roam around with lions and cheetahs on the street."

@urboybt asked:

"Why is no one running away?"

@zentandostudio wrote:

"The way you guys are testing God can never be me."

