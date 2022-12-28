An elderly man who was attending a service at Pastor Ezekiel Odero's church left the man of God in stitches after presenting his request

The grandfather asked Ezekiel to help him get a wife, revealing his first two wives left him and he remarried two more, who later passed away

The single man said he was looking for a mature woman aged between 52-59 and could not give birth because he wants to enjoy his last years

An elderly Kenyan man boldly walked into Pastor Ezekiel Odero's church in Mavueni, Kilifi county and asked the man of God to pray for him to get a wife.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero baffled by man who asked him to help him get a wife. Photo: New Life Church.

Pastor Ezekiel in stitches after man begs him for a wife

The man with a head full of white hair narrated to Ezekiel how he had married four wives before but is now single.

The grandpa revealed his first two left him and he remarried two again but they both died and now he wants someone to live with.

Talking to the New Life Christian Church founder, the man said:

"Sina mke sahii. Wanawake wamefika karibu nne, wawili walienda nikafanya tena wawili wakaufa. Sasa mimi niko tuu, nifanyaje?"

"Unataka bibi mwengine (Do you want another wife)?" Ezekiel, who is happily married to Pastor Sarah asked.

Responding to the pastor, the old man said:

"Yes, I want another wife lakini sitaki yule atazaa. Yesu anisaidie nipate yule amekomaa wa 52, 55, 56, 59 years, huyo hazai, hana gharama ile tunapata kutoka kwa watoto tunakula naye (but I don't want one who will give birth. I want a mature wife between 52-59 years old. One who won't come with demands so that my children would take care of us two)."

He added that:

"Staki kupata watoto kwa sababu sina shamba ya kuwagawia, sina pesa ya kupeleka watoto shule. Kwa hivyo nataka tuu mama yule tunakaa pamoja tuu (I don't want to get more children because I don't have any land left to give them and can't afford to take them to school. I just want a woman we can enjoy life together and live happily)."

Ezekiel and part of his congregation were left in stitches after the man's request.

Many were amused by the man's request, with some saying going to Ezekiel to seek advice and prayers was the worst idea because he discourages polygamy age gap relationships.

