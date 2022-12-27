An old lady set the internet ablaze with her fire dance moves in a video that amassed 167 000 views on Twitter

The elderly woman blew the internet away as many people recognised her as Drip gogo because of her sneaker by Cassper Nyovest

Online users commented with endless jokes and endless praise for the older dancer's smooth footwork

An internet sensation dubbed Drip gogo once again showed off her moves. The lady was turning up while wearing a pair of Cassper Nyovest sneakers.

A woman was doing the most while turning up at the park and the people loved to see her moves. Image: @jah_vinny_23

A video of her dancing with the sneakers on earner her the nickname Drip Gogo. The video caught many people's attention and they were delighted by her dance.

Elderly lady impresses Mzansi with dance moves

A woman wore Drip shoes and performed in a local park. In the video shared by @jah_vinny_23, she was dancing to an amapiano jam and did all the moves young people often do. The groovist also wore a pink dress with matching Drip sneakers.

Online users complimented the woman for being a groovy gogo.

@GeneralplugUno commented:

"I can't even mara yena yoh she have moves."

@melanin_glowry commented:

"I love her gore!"

@BroganRamara commented:

"The only person showing us the effects of Drip."

@Bucie_Luthuli commented:

"Her footwork is on point."

@ngendapatrick commented:

"Age is just a number, it's all about joy!"

@iambigla commented:

"I knew that one day I'll find her at the parks."

@giffty_xo commented:

"This finna be me at her age."

@CenterTitoMario commented:

"Can't touch this."

Lady danced with great energy

