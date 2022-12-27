One woman is trying her best to make her new one room rental work, but she is struggling with the arrangement

Facebook user, Mamatshego Le Tshireletso, asked for help online to get her space sorted out and clean

While some had no ideas other than moving, others gave the woman a few tricks to make it work

It is a challenge to turn one room into an entire home, but many people do it. One woman was battling to make her space work so she reached out to a community on Facebook for some tips.

Mamatshego Le Tshireletso has rented a room and is trying hard to make it work for all of her things. Image: Facebook / Mamatshego Le Tshireletso

Living in Mzansi means that you might live in one room, or even share a home with other people. Poverty is high and people have to do what they have to do to survive.

Lady struggled to arrange 1 room

Facebook user Mamatshego Le Tshireletso took to a group called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen to get some advice.

Knowing that her space needs some work, the woman asked others to please be kind.

“Guys, I have rented on small room and I have a lot of things and beautiful appliances any idea how I can make things work? Correct me please, no insults.”

Group members try help the woman sort out her one room space

The woman has a lot of things for that small space and some felt the only way to fix it was to either declutter or get a bigger space. However, there were some who tried to give the woman ideas that could help her work with what she has.

Take a look:

Thandekile Charity Maphosa said:

“Isofa love is taking all the place.”

Kyle George said:

“And try to have a shoe rack so that you can remove those shoe boxes.”

Alton Yamkela Mzee said:

“Do away with the two small cupboards get a top and bottom two in one cupboard with drawers like the one on the picture to save space.”

Lord Pat said:

“As small as it is you don't need to fill it up that much you only need less stuff to make it open and more space.”

Mary Mkhumbuzi said:

“Drill shelfs on the wall if you can’t get a bigger cupboard.”

