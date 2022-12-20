A lady became the first college graduate in her family but no one even acknowledged her achievement

Twitter user @nauticakjm let people know that not a single family member congratulated her

Showering her with praise, people let the lady know that she did something amazing no matter what her family says

It is hard to break generational curses. One woman did this by becoming the first college graduate in her family and no one even cared.

Twitter user @nauticakjm wished her family would have acknowledged her graduating college. Image: Twitter / @nauticakjm

Nobody knew

When you become the first in your family to do something, you are either celebrated or resented. This poor woman felt isolated when she graduated from college.

Twitter user @nauticakjm shared how not a single family member congratulated her for graduating, and it hurt. She thought she was making her family proud but it turns out they did not even care.

“Not a single soul in my family knew, cared or acknowledged that I graduated. I’m a first gen college graduate ♀️”

Twitter users let the lady know she did something amazing

While her family might not have acknowledged her achievement, total strangers did. Some shared similar stories, letting her know that the problem does not lie with her.

Take a look:

@TashaMahal said:

“Same experience, except my mother's sole remark was to ask why I "wasted all my husband's money" (I paid with my own) for a 'useless degree.' Only university graduate in the entire family tree.”

@modernluxuries said:

“Congrats! Word of advice, start ignoring them now. They will recognize your degree when they need advice, money for the next baby shower or getting out of prison party. Move on, love yourself and start celebrating you on your own terms.”

@Renitaxxxx said:

“Congratulations! My mom didn’t come to mine because her hair wasn’t done ♀️ also first generation and BF also didn’t do anything for me not a flower or nothing ”

@_crownedboujie said:

“These people are incredibly toxic. Celebrate, babe. You've done something they never did.”

@Iontcby said:

“I learned that when school was never important to them they don’t realize it’s a huge accomplishment. Congratulations though girly I hope you get everything you want outta that degree!!”

