A lady posted pictures of her home on social media wanting people to share their thoughts about her crib

The homemaker happily displayed her furniture and appliances which she used to create a lovely setup

People flooded the comments with their reactions and feedback on her interior decorating choices

A Facebook user took to the social media platform to share the progress she made decorating her space. People reacted to seeing the furniture that she bought for her home.

Netizens offer their two cents about her decisions. Many people could not stop raving about how she made all the right choices.

Women's decorating skills earn praise from South Africans

Online users got the chance to review another apartment when a Facebook user, Tariro Sheron Hamadziripi shared pictures of her house. The lady's post included photos of her kitchen, bedroom and her living room area that included a TV stand for a flat screen next to the fridge.

A woman wanted the public to rate her apartment and people went all out after seeing her setup. Image: Tariro Sheron Hamadziripi

Source: UGC

People were not shy to give their honest opinion as online peeps enjoy seeing others' homes. A lot of netizens noted how neat and clean her space was.

Ntibaleng Goodness Pakkies commented:

"You are such a tidy person naturally hey. It's beautiful. Keep it up."

Nompiliso Mbeleki commented:

"Nice and clean, please keep it up and try a carpet when things are okay, it will look better."

Adelight Goba commented:

"Nice but remove microwave on the top of the fridge."

Sheila Mwansa commented:

"Very nice and clean."

Mawezintombi Majola Buthelezy Shortbase commented:

"It's perfect it's looking good."

Ninkie Ninkie commented:

"Very very neat my darling and your taste is wow."

Mpho Mabunda commented:

"Absolutely gorgeous! Mount TV to a wall."

Concilia Nyakudya commented:

"Very nice."

Khayelihle Khaya commented:

"Absolutely amazing."

"Looks so scary": Woman's newly decorated bedroom gets savage reactions from SA

Briefly News previously reported that a woman's fully decorated bedroom caused a buzz on social media. The lady showed off her bedding and decor, inspiring people to make fun of her.

People even gave her decor advice, but some online users were more supportive. Those who could see where she was going hit back in the comment section.

The lady, Gladys decorated her bedroom and was excited to show others. The picture shows her bed with a pink base and matching scatter cushions. Gladys' mattress was covered with white material with pink flowers. She also added a maroon floral throw draped over the bed. .

