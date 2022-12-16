A Ghanaian man who practiced voodooism for years has become a bishop in the Methodist Church of Ghana

Matthew Zikpi will now work as the bishop of the newly inaugurated Ho Diocese of the Methodist Church of Ghana

This comes several years after he converted to Christianity and rose through the religion's ranks

Rt. Rev. Matthew Zikpi, a Ghanaian pastor who was once a fetish priest has now risen to the rank of a bishop in the Methodist Church Ghana.

According to myjoyonline.com, he was inducted as the Bishop of the newly inaugurated Ho Diocese of the Methodist Church of Ghana.

How the fetish priest converted to Christianity

It is reported that the former traditional priest was a teacher in the Ashanti Region of Ghana when his uncle initiated him into the practice in the year 1973.

Photos of Rt. Rev. Matthew Zikpi getting ordained Photo credit: myjoyonline.com

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As a traditional priest, Matthew was committed to the belief system until he became a Deputy Chief Priest of the Alifia Shrine in 1978.

However, the renowned powerful man denounced his deity, gave his life to Christ in 1984, relocated and joined his elder brother at Assin Atwereboanda where they fellowshipped with the Methodist Church.

This did not come as an easy step as Matthew received many threats for leaving his gods and quitting idol worshipping but he kept at it with resilience.

Reactions on social media

Slow Boat said:

"I've been saying time and time again that Christianity of today is a scam. Pastors are deity priest at night and during the day they wear cassock and coat to deceive their uniformed members. Today, hardened criminals are Pastors, known convicts are Pastors and buggers are Pastors."

Stapello GH indicated:

"If he has a good heart to lead, that's excellent... Some of these church people who were born in the church kraaa are more greedy and hypocrite than non-church goers."

Prayer warrior dumps Christianity to wed a native doctor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a prayer warrior had quit Christianity and married a native doctor.

Obi has been married to the chief priest of the Idemmili cultural centre for the past 8 years. In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Obi said she has no regrets over her decision to switch religions.

Obi recalled that one certain day she had visited the man's shrine when he told her of the 'spirits' prophecy of their union. After debating it with her mother, Obi eventually gave in as she would later find out there was a calling to be a traditionalist upon her.

Source: YEN.com.gh