A video of a couple dancing happily together to a vibey tune has been doing the rounds on social media

The interracial couple is said to have an age gap of 37 years with the woman being older and the man much younger

Although some peeps couldn’t help but make note of the older woman, many peeps showed the dancing duo love

A video of a couple with a significant age gap partaking in a fun dance challenge together stirred some reactions online.

A couple with a 37-year age gap dance had netizens entertained. Image: @kingqurannewpage/TikTok

Source: UGC

The short clip shared by TikTok user @kingqurannewpage shows a young black man and an older white woman demonstrating a fun dance together for the camera to a vibey tune.

Some peeps couldn’t help but make note of the couple’s age difference, which is said to be 37 years.

According to Regain, many relationships with a large age gap face questions about the partners’ motivations or intentions. However, the people in the relationship may not have factored age into their decision to start a partnership—or they may not care what others think.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

They may choose to spend more of their time and energy improving their relationship, making it the best that they can, and they might not even really think about their ages or the gap between them.

The same could be said for this lovely couple who appear to be living happily together in their unconventional fairytale.

Check out the video and some positive comments for the couple below:

✨ CONFIDANCE OFFICIAL ✨ shared:

“Love how Cheryl hits the beat go queen .”

Margaret Loscombe Gr responded:

“Two lovely people.”

♀️EvElyN ♀️ commented:

“Okay but why is she still wearing BOOTS?!!”

sheis.nana reacted:

“Love the colour of her hair.”

user2904092770888 commented:

“You are guys so beautiful together.”

Elizabeth Tramell said:

“Love you guys! .”

Tay Tay replied:

“I'm so happy for you guys.”

Wife sings for husband as he gets ready for work, he dances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hilarious video of an elderly woman serenading her hubby as he got ready for work has surfaced on Facebook.

The wife’s calming voice made the man bust some moves, clearly displaying that he loved the musical treat as he showed off his dancing skills.

The video has received more than 4000 views and thousands of likes and comments from Facebook users who praised the couple’s love and happiness.

Source: Briefly.co.za