A video of a woman showing off her hunky husband cooking in the kitchen has been circulating online

In the video, @collierfitfam shares that she grew up being told that it was women who did the cooking in a household

However, her reality is different, as her Samoan husband does about 85% of the cooking, leaving netizens impressed

One lucky wifey scored the jackpot when she married herself a domesticated Samoan man.

One lucky woman scored herself a husband who doesn't mind cooking for her. Image: @collierfitfam/TikTok

TikTok user @collierfitfam posted a video of herself dancing in front of the camera as she discloses that she was told her whole life that women do the cooking.

Husband always cooks

She soon steps out of the frame and reveals her hunky and shirtless husband cooking in the kitchen. Her mother is also seen feeding a baby as the happy family smiles for the camera.

"He does about 85% of the cooking, I cannot complain ," @collierfitfam captioned the post.

Her video gained much traction online, with many women struggling to fight the urge to compliment the hunky man's physique and good looks.

Watch the video below:

Redneck Barbie commented:

"Here to say if any Samoan men are single, so am I ."

GloriousGirlmom3 responded:

"Girl…what in the chocolate Hercules!?! .”

williamscs7 asked:

"He have siblings? Brothers uncles…cousins?? .”

wrote:

"You win!!"

Lenagrover replied:

"She just tryna show off her zaddy ."

Holly Marie commented:

"I would like to personally thank you for allowing us to soak that mans presence in for a split second ."

Destiny said:

"What's it like to be one of Gods favourites? .”

Marol asked:

"Where can I buy the dupe?"

Tiktoker reacted:

"My husband asking why this song is on repeat."

Husband washing wife's clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @geeneeposh, stirred massive reactions on TikTok after sharing a short video showing her husband washing her clothes.

Filming against a background showing the man doing the laundry, the woman saluted her hubby, saying that the man is her real "Odogwu".

The woman also praised husbands who assist their wives with house chores. As the woman made the TikTok video, the man kept on washing.

Source: Briefly.co.za