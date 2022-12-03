Brilliant Seidu Gloria Wunsani obtained 6As in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

She applied twice to the University for Development Studies, UDS, to accomplish her dream of becoming a doctor or aerospace engineer, but was rejected

Wunsani's situation despite her stellar results has elicited the reactions of netizens, with many calling for support for her

Despite obtaining 6As in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Seidu Gloria Wunsani's dream of studying Medicine or Aerospace Engineering hangs in the balance.

The alumna of Tamale Senior High School in Ghana desires a career in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Wunsani has applied twice to the University for Development Studies, UDS, to achieve her dream but the establishment rejected her despite her laudable WASSCE results.

Photo of Seidu Gloria Wunsani and a screenshot of her 2021 WASSCE results. Credit: Mumuni Yunus.

Source: UGC

Seidu Gloria Wunsani expresses feelings of dejection

''Every passing day, I feel I am stepping away from my dreams of attaining a higher degree in STEM. And, with the economic difficulties in my home, I am afraid of ending up like most of my friends in my community, said Wunsani, according to social media user Mumuni Yunus.

Mumuni Yunus shared a photo of Wunsani and the stellar WASSCE results, which garnered reactions.

Read some of the comments highlighted below:

Photo credit: Mumuni Yunus.

Source: Facebook

Netizens react to Seidu Gloria Wunsani's situation

Lloyd Evans asked:

Where are the rich Christians and Muslims in the North I wish I had it I would have assisted her without turning back? What is the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GetFund) doing in the North?

Samiha Yunus posted:

Please do you have her contact let’s talk.

Ibrahim Hardi said:

Things of this nature when they pop up remind me of Zuu-Bukali. May his soul rest in peace.

Source: YEN.com.gh