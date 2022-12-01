Kaabartu Sylvanus Atta Senior achieved excellent grades in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

The prodigy earned eight As in all his subjects; English Language, Business Management, Financial Accounting, Elective Mathematics, and four others

Atta Senior has secured a scholarship to further his education at the university but needs a laptop to facilitate his learning

The sterling results of a Ghanaian named Kaabartu Sylvanus Atta Senior have emerged on the internet after the former France Ambassador to Ghana shared them online.

Ann Sophie Ave uploaded the prodigies' 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results on her verified Twitter account to appeal for help for him.

She disclosed that Atta Senior had secured a scholarship to further his education at the university, but he needs a laptop to make learning easy.

The boy cleared his WAEC with eight straight A's. Photo credit: @annesophieave, iStock

After scholarship, boy still needs a laptop

"TheAkosuaFund.com is paying for university studies for young Silvanus, who scored full A1 at Wassce. He needs a laptop to start school on 10 January. If you can help, please DM me!'' she posted with the results.

Atta Senior obtained eight As in all his subjects in the 2021 WASSCE; Social Studies, English Language, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Business Management, Financial Accounting, Economics, and Elective Mathematics.

See the post below:

Smart Nigerian teenager got 8 A's in WAEC

