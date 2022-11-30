Faith is a young Nigerian girl who hawks oranges on the streets to survive as well as help her single mother

The 15-year-old kid opened up on her touching situation, saying that her father abandoned them and doesn't want them

Help may be on the way for the optimistic girl whose positive outlook to life earned her the admiration of netizens

A 15-year-old girl identified as Faith, who hawks oranges on the streets, has melted hearts with her life story.

A kind man saw the kid where she sat with the fruits and engaged her in a conversation which he shared on TikTok.

Faith hawks oranges to survive. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mr_identified

According to Faith, she hawks oranges to survive as well as support her single mum who engages in the same hustle.

When asked about her father, Faith said he didn't want them, so he abandoned her and her mum. Stunned by her liveliness, the man asked her why she looked happy, and the girl replied that it was because she will sell oranges.

The kindhearted man offered her N5k and promised to come to see her mother.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Sirgee01 said:

"This is not staged. It’s real. Oh God I want to be doing this but not on camera. I know I will be rewarded openly if I do it secretly. God hear me."

IDEAS PHOTOGRAPHY said:

"If we all can assist others like this in what ever ways we can, humans will feel some measure of hope. am so happy! she feels appreciated."

zarrowdavisongmail said:

"I have leaned something from u sir thought I'm down i will try my best to put a smile on sombodies face one of these days."

user3863499783503 said:

"Hmmmmmm God bless you guy.... can someone take this beautiful child away from the street... God will touch the heart of great Nigerians... Amen.."

userd5tdknwiw1 said:

"I love the fact that he did say he wants to meet the family. this is a man looking out for the best for her & family. may u both be blessed."

Global family 2022 said:

"The smile on her says it all. People never forget how you make them feel. Thanks for your kindness Bro."

