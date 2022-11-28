A young mzansi woman took to Facebook to show off her humble abode, which she has turned into a home

Tumie Lepiki Nyoni shared three photos of her rental room, which showed off the bedroom and kitchen and lounge area

Netizens were impressed by the home and responded with positive comments and other décor advice

A young South African woman, Tumie Lepiki Nyoni took to social media to proudly show off her beautiful rental room.

Tumie posted photos of her room on the 'Make your bedroom beautiful' with Thembi's Linen Facebook group, which showed a room with numerous items and furniture neatly placed in the small space. She also displayed her neatly made bedroom and kitchen, and lounge area.

A woman proudly showed off her neat rental room. Image: Tumie Lepiki Nyoni. Image: Thembi's Linen/Facebook

Source: UGC

She captioned the Facebook post:

"First time posting my rental room. I call it "My little Paris" and still fixing it please correct me."

South African peeps love seeing a person do their best to better their lives within their means. Her post has gained much traction, with many netizens complimenting her humble abode on how neat and tidy it was.

John Mwale said:

"It's fine neat and tide ♥️."

Kyle Kyle replied:

"Maybe you need amapiano ."

Ayanda Diyaleh reacted:

"Love it! ❤️.”

Kagiso Mpshane replied:

"Remove the coffee table seeing you don't have any chairs or couches around it. Move your fridge from the corner, a little bit to the right next to that drawer, taking those out and move that small table with the air fryer into that corner, with those buckets."

Allina Mancube said:

"Something is off to this room but I don't what is it."

Zey Leet commented:

"Remove stickers from your fridge that's all it makes the room look busy sweetheart."

Lerato Thando Monyane wrote:

"Can I have airfryer usale ne Paris nayo uyoqeda uyifihlile nge deco."

Lady makes her 1 room look like a hotel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman took to social media to proudly show off her little yet lovely living space, leaving many netizens quite impressed.

Ntando MaMvelase Mthembu posted images of her one room which she has managed to turn into a whole house, and only pays R1 100 for rent a month. The well-utilised space comprises a kitchen, dining room, lounge and bedroom all in one. It boasts lovely furniture pieces and is undeniably neat and clean.

Several netizens responded to the post with compliments on her humble abode and others with further suggestions on how she could possibly improve it.

Source: Briefly.co.za