A man has posted photos of his beautiful one room apartment which he furnished the little way he could

Photos posted on Facebook by the man named Timaya shows that there is a TV and a bed in the small living room

Timaya's room which shows his humble beginning has inspired a lot of positive comments from Facebook users

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A man has of his neat-looking one-room apartment on Facebook.

The man named Timaya Tivo Ocent posted the photos of the nice room which has been described as a good humble beginning.

A few essential appliances occupy the small space, as well as a nice flower pot. Images: Timaya Tivo Ocent/ Facebook

Source: UGC

The neat bedroom shown off by Timaya consists of essential things such as a bed for sleep and a nice flat-screen TV.

Man's neat one-room apartment goes viral

Several people asked him where he cooked and stored his food, to which he replied that his main focus was watching TV and sleeping.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

On his timeline, Timaya posed in the room and said the aim is to hustle to be better and not to be better than others.

Reactions from Facebook users

Prudence Nondyebo said:

"Very impressive! But the bed during something I don't trust it ingathi iyangxola ayishayi amatswikitswiki kodwa asking for my neighbour."

Patrick Wazisomo Vinthenga mentioned:

"U still go an eat by your mum's crib."

Fikile Maphanga commented:

"You forget to say 'first time posting, age and relationship status ' "

Naomie P. Silwamba shared:

"This looks very nice."

Lili Princess Msimango posted:

"Beautiful n tidy. Oh, not humble beginnings kodwa, yhin unazo ne tv, nice life problems."

Roseline Roz said:

"Beautiful, simple, tidy."

Primrose Mutamiri mentioned:

"Where do you keep your clothes?"

Agness Phiri commented:

"Beautiful. But wait, in this room, two things are missing you don't eat, and a change of clothes the only thing have seen is a bed and TV."

Man uses mud and stick to build house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man used mud and stick to build a nice house.

When TikTok users asked to know how much he spent while building the nice house, the man said he spent about N1.3 million.

A lot of people expressed the desire to own such a house especially as it is cheap to build.

Source: Briefly.co.za