A beautiful mother has shared a funny video of her beautiful little daughter who slept off on the staircase

The Nigerian mother said she got surprised after sighting the little girl sleeping peacefully on the tiled stairs

However, the jiggy mum also confessed that her daughter took it from her since she sometimes sleeps off while clubbing

A Nigerian mother has kept people in stitches after sharing a video to show her daughter's sleeping position.

The pretty little girl named Farrah got really tired and slept off on the staircase.

Little girl sleeps off on the stairs Photo Credit: @reshapeme_nig

Her mother walked into the house and sighted her. She filmed the moment and shared the funny video on Instagram for netizens to see.

In her caption on Instagram, the mum @reshapeme_nig said:

"Oh toddlers! What's the weirdest place you've found your toddler taking a nap before? Abi is it a last born thing? Farrah can literally sleep anywhere, and she got that from me. Me that can sleep in a club. Just look at this! I've shaa carried her to bed. Smh."

Social media reactions

Odetundegbemisola stated:

"My daughter has slept in the wardrobe while doing hide and seek game."

Christabellecakes wrote:

"Chai. This brought some memories of myself o. I was told the story when I grew. I went to play under mom's bed and that was how I slept off there. Naso dem begin to find the child wey no lost o. They were so worried, asking around the neighbourhood until someone suggested that they should check the house very well that they did not see me playing outside, na so dem check check till they found me asleep under the bed."

Mimsybby said:

"This is small self, I remember hiding at the back of my dads bed while playing and slept off, no one found me till I woke up in the evening to eat."

Oky_mofe reacted:

"I saw her today in Access bank on Banking layout. I recognized her immediately. Was hoping you would come out, but I didn’t see you till I left. She’s so adorable."

Nasmilia_ reacted:

"U sef y u go dey live upstairs cm dey stress person."

Morgan_xchang24 added:

"Na there her Fuel reach before e finish. Let her sleep and reboot her battery. Body no be wood."

neehema_one_stop_shop_ added:

"My son was hiding from a me under my bed I didn’t know he slept under there I came in the room entered the beds started watching a movie and felt something crawling from under ther trust me I almost had a heart attack. Only for him to crawl out and say mama it was cold."

Francesagozie said:

"My brother once slept on the roof of the house. We looked for him for 2 hours. This kids can give somebody hbp."

Little girl sleeps off after scattering the house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users have reacted to a viral video of a little girl dozing off after messing up the house. Apparently, she was left unattended to for a while and the little girl seized the opportunity to have fun in her own way.

A viral video shows her mother walking into the house only to meet a scattered home with chocolate stains all over the sofa. The heartbroken mother said the sofa hasn't stayed up to two months since they bought it at the market.

The trending video was reposted on Instagram by @bcrworldwide. Eni_Ebu reacted: "Why did you leave her alone for so long ? Imagine if she had swallowed a coin all this time and had choked. Shey na iPhone cord you go dey find bah ?"

