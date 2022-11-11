A Ghanaian man resident in Qatar has disclosed that he earns more than GH¢16,000 monthly as a taxi driver

In an interview, Papa Kumasi recalled that he worked in the transportation and beauty industries in Ghana before relocating to the Arab nation

The native of Akim Oda in the Eastern Region of Ghana disclosed that he's been working as a taxi driver in Qatar for seven years

A Qatar-based Ghanaian man affectionately called Papa Kumasi has disclosed that he earns more than GH¢16,000 monthly as a taxi driver in the Arab nation.

Speaking to blogger Zionfelix, Papa Kumasi disclosed that he worked as a taxi driver before venturing into the beauty industry in Ghana.

Photo of Papa Kumasi and blogger Zionfelix. Credit: Zionfelix TV.

Deciding to relocate to Qatar

He recounted that he decided to relocate to Qatar after his friends informed him he could make more than twice the earnings taxi drivers make in Ghana.

The native of Akim Oda in the Eastern Region of Ghana disclosed that he's been working in Qatar's transportation sector for seven years.

Papa Kumasi told Zionfelix that he arrived in the Arab nation with the help of an agent and acquired a driver's license at a driving school, where he passed his exams in theory and practicals.

Papa Kumasi's salary and other benefits

He disclosed that he works 10 hours daily for six days per week, with benefits that include free accommodation and healthcare.

I started with 1,200 QAR (GH¢4,776.33) but now take 4,200 QAR (GH¢16,717.15), he told Zionfelix.

