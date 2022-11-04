An 82-year-old gogo and an 83-year-old grandpa participated in the "chill like that" dance challenge and even twerked a bit

The short clip shows the pair moving around in a cute and youthful manner, warming hearts worldwide

Netizens from all walks of life loved how adorable the elderly couple was together and gave the praise

A sweet 82-year-old gogo and her 83-year-old husband tried out the 'chill like that' dance challenge and even attempted to twerk.

A sweet 82 and an 83-year-old elderly couple warmed hearts with their "chill like that" dance challenge. Images: erikarischko/ TikTok

erikarischko posted the clip on TikTok, where hundreds and thousands of followers praised the clip. The clip is short but packs a lot of vibey potency behind it. The video also takes place in an incredibly scenic-looking forest filled with tall trees.

The couple has a massive following on the platform, with over 420 thousand followers and 6 million likes. The challenge they're attempting has gained massive popularity on the app, with a search of the challenge yielding over 83 million views across multiple videos.

The adorable pair did their best with the challenge and even tried to twerk while doing it. Peeps loved the vibe and cuteness of the video. See the comments below:

elizabethluchtman said:

"I just love watching y’all!! Do you have a picture from your wedding day? Would love to see it "

user801347181270 commented:

"Look at you two beautiful people. Nice "

Michele Leavy mentioned:

"They both dance better than I do."

Vananama shared:

"I LOVE YOU TWO SO MUCH ♥️"

thesunflower0724 posted:

"Love this video you two are awesome "

SPUD said:

"Bless your hearts That's brilliant Go for it l love it love it, keep going your an inspiration ❤️"

Tyr commented:

"❤️❤️ I hope I can get my husband to do dances on tt with me if I make it to my 80s lol."

Katherine Collins22 mentioned:

"This is the best version of this so far "

Old couple with grey hair flaunt dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Instagram video of an elderly couple dancing in public has gone viral and elicited reactions.

In the video posted by @nigerianwedding, the couple danced romantically like young people, and they were able to hold everyone spellbound. Their dance moves were very energetic, and the man, in particular, was praised because of the way he handled the show.

The man has got really strong knees as he kept going down, squatting and dancing. He bent down like a young person, holding his wife by the waist as they danced sweetly. Not many people, even young ones, can pull off such moves as it requires strong knees. The caption across the video read: This could be you, but your knee gone gone."

