A video of a schoolgirl dancing with great energy on the school hall stage has been circulating online

The footage posted in TikTok shows the pupil moving and shaking to a catchy amapiano tune as the audience cheers her on

The girl is soon joined on stage by her fellow peer and demonstrate a fun and entertaining routine together

One overjoyed schoolgirl celebrated completing the school year by showing off her impressive dance moves.

A girl celebrated her last day of school with fire dance routine. Image: @keeaaa._m/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video posted on TikTok by @keeaaa._m shows the girl, believed to be in matric, dressed in her uniform as she dances with great energy to an amapiano beat on the decorated school hall stage.

Jovial cheers can be heard in the background of the footage as the talented girl does her thing. Another girl is later seen joining her on stage and the duo proceeds to dance together leaving their entertained audience quite impressed.

Check out the video and the comments below:

KIMBERLEY commented:

“Okk ngiyaphuma Emadwaleni sec ngiza lapho .”

thabisile264 responded:

“Mara school will always be nice shame even today I miss it.”

neo said:

“Yes mahn baby girl .”

user5415770743614 commented:

“Stunning .”

user6476785692998 reacted:

“You’re the best.”

Source: Briefly.co.za