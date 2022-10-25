Young lady blows hot on relationship, tells women to stop providing for men, stirs reactions
- A Kenyan lady has taken to social media to remind them that women should desist from providing for their lovers
- This advice from Njeri Muchina, an influential tweep, emanated from a confession on Twitter where a lady had confessed to having been providing and housing a man while on campus
- The providing babe had also disclosed that she at some point gave her man KSh 20,000 (N72,525.70) to buy a TV from her student loan, but he 'ate' the money
A Twitter influencer Njeri Muchina in Kenya, has warned Kenyan women against housing and providing for their men.
It's not natural!
A Twitter influencer has taken the initiative to war her fellow women on housing and spending on their lovers.
She cautioned that the man was not one's husband and since the two of you are not married, he would be misusing you.
She proposes to man in public: 3 moments Nigerian ladies boldly showed interest, expressed love to men
Njeri Muchina noted that it was not normal for a woman to provide, and even the man knows it to be so.
"Women are not providers. It's not natural nor right to provide for a man unless you are married and he's incapacitated," she wrote.
The influencer was chiming in on a larger conversation that was going on in Twitter about a woman who had opened up to provide for a man older than her.
The lady was on campus, and her boyfriend was older than her since he wasn't employed, he invited him to live with her.
That's when things went wrong she got pregnant, and their qualms extended with the man not taking responsibility for her throwing him out.
Source: TUKO.co.ke