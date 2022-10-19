A man broke a bed in a store in a hilarious video that South Africans laughed to tears at because of how odd it was

Some items in a shopping centre will always pique people's interest, but what they do with them should always be done with caution

Mzansi's netizens couldn't deal with how quick and odd the whole event was and shared equally side-splitting memes

A curious man innocently walking in a store saw a bed, jumped on it, and broke it in a hilarious video that South Africans can't stop laughing at.

A man broke a bed while wandering a store, and Mzansi peeps couldn't deal with the odd event. Images: @romanbuso21/ Twitter

Source: UGC

@romanbuso21 shared the gut-busting clip on Twitter, where peeps flocked to share their disbelief and wondered why the old man would do such a thing. The man proceeds to stay in the bed without any movement.

Walking through a store will always bring out the curiosity in those who window shop. Usually, peeps would just pick an item, look at it, and comment.

But this gent had a completely different agenda. Most people would be curious about lying in a bed they see in a store but wouldn't follow through. Folks across Mansi couldn't believe their eyes and couldn't only laugh and share memes. See the hilarious comments below:

@SisekoSigabi said:

"I never expected it "

@Zithandile21 commented:

"I am crying "

@_WiseySA posted:

@Macfarlane123 mentioned:

"Bed can only handle up to 60kg. Jirrrrrrr."

@duma_noluthando commented:

"Ukuphapha. They do not sell beds they sell bedding, so why climb as it you're climbing on a Seaĺy postupedic."

@fusiMatetelane shared:

@Sthugen said:

"Now the manager gotta use this clip to take the supplier to the cleaners. All thanks to this guy ‍♂️"

@Lumukanda_ mentioned:

"Neh some things are not necessary Mara Hai more especially at his age."

