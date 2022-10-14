Three young men wowed the people of Mzansi in a clip where they sang beautiful praise and worship song

Facebook user Pro Philip - Bass Singer shared the amazing clip showing off the men’s undeniable talent

People flooded the comment section with words of praise, thanking the men for sharing their talent with them

There is nothing like a group of talented singing in harmony to give you the feels. Three talented young men went viral on social media after a clip of them singing.

Three young men wowed social media users with their angelic voices. Image: Facebook / Pro Philip - Bass Singer

Source: UGC

TikTok has definitely sparked a love and appreciation for singing and dancing in many. Clips are going viral left, right and centre, and untapped talent is getting noticed.

Facebook user Pro Philip - Bass Singer shared the clip of the three young men singing, and it clocked 916k views.

People were blown away by the pure talent

There is no denying that all three of these men can sing. Hearing them harmonise together took the breath away from many. The comment section was quickly filled with hype for the talented trio.

Take a look:

Euphenia Changu said:

“Very impressive! I love your voices.”

Bathshêba Mpange said:

“Absolutely amazing guys I love your voices I wish I could sing with you ”

Paulette Cameron said:

“To God be the glory you all are absolutely amazing may God continue two use you to sing his glory God bless each and every one of you do the will of the Lord and you will truly be blessed.”

Meleya Horvath said:

“Loved it! Your Harmony is amazing!! You shine for Jesus!”

Misheck Samukoma said:

“Absolutely amazing, my guys never disappoint.”

Inella Miller said:

“Beautiful harmony, I love it keep singing you are a blessing to everyone who love music. May God continue His blessing upon you. Amen.”

Source: Briefly.co.za