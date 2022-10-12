A Ghanaian lady with a physical disability from Kyebi in the Eastern Region of Ghana has appealed for financial support

Deborah, a Ghanaian with a physical disability from Kyebi in the Eastern Region of Ghana, has appealed for financial support to survive.

Source: UGC

The 20-year-old orphan lives in a rented house with a 70-year-old woman struggling to make daily ends meet.

In an interview with Bones Man TV, Deborah disclosed that her parents are not alive. The physically challenged lady who crawls with her behind to undertake her daily activities appealed for help to lessen her plight.

Deborah and the septuagenarian need a decent abode and are asking for financial assistance to build a single room to accommodate them.

According to Bones Man TV, the old lady disclosed that she has land for the building. Please donate to Clement Yeboah via 0540169707.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh