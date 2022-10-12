A talented class six student of Merit International School in the Ahafo Region of Ghana has built a chargeable bus with a television inside

In a clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, the boy is seen demonstrating how the toy car works to the world

Several netizens were impressed with his creativity after watching the trending clip on social media

A young boy's innovation has endeared him to the hearts of social media users after it was showcased online.

Reactions as Ghanaian boy builds a car with carton. Credit: Ghpage News.

Source: UGC

What he used in building the bus

The Ahafo Region student in Ghana made the chargeable bus with a television inside using a carton, wire bottle tops, and other local materials.

A video of a schoolboy demonstrating how the toy vehicle works has many admiring his creativity on social media.

In the clip spotted by a trusted Ghanaian website YEN.com.gh, the boy is seen squatting as he shows the world what he built with his hands.

Many netizens were impressed with his creativity after the footage emerged on the internet. More than 32 000 people had watched the footage, and over 7 000 liked it at the time of this report

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted to video online

Kooby Martin posted:

"Take him to Kantanka automobile engineering now. Let him not waste time on Ghana education."

Kusi Yobo Aning Ernest said:

"From my town Kwapong, Good steps hope to achieve your dreams soon."

Francis Nana Sarkodie commented:

"There is no need for him to buy a car again in his life."

Nana Adoma commented:

"This is great. I pray helpers to locate him to make this big so that this amazing talent will not go to waste."

Naa Deede posted:

"See talent. My continent is awesome."

Nancy Brefo commented:

"Good. Keep it up."

Braimah Abu posted:

"This is a talented kid oo."

Boy builds his own Hilux car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an 18-year-old boy had built a Hilux car himself.

In a video published on YouTube by M48 TV, seen by Legit.ng, the teenager revealed that it took him eight months to build the vehicle.

The innovative teen named the whip Never Give Up as he faced several challenges but triumphed over them to achieve his goal. One highlight in the video is when he drives the whip to demonstrate that it functions without any problems.

Source: YEN.com.gh