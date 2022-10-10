A man flexed with an expensive bottle of Hennessy and washed his hands with it in an act that lefts South Africans seriously unimpressed

Some folks love to be super flashy at groove to try to impress people, but some individuals look down on such antics

The zany act left many Mzansi peeps wondering why such a thing is still being done while others talked about bad spending practices

A man flexed with an expensive bottle of Hennessy and washed his hands with it, which left South Africans feeling deeply unimpressed.

A man flexed with an expensive bottle of Hennessy and washed his and his friend's hands with it. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Popular social media account @AdvoBarryRoux posted the clip to his many followers on Twitter, where Mzansi peeps came to watch in much disappointment.

The clip itself highlights a trend that was quite popular years ago in the country, similar to what a skhothane does. People like those tend to waste or damage an expensive item or product to show wealth.

The video shows the gent looking very indifferent to the expensive bottle of Hennessy. He opens it, washes his hands with it and does the same thing with his friends. Peeps were really disappointed with the act and dished out jokes. See the comments below:

@LorDZakii posted:

@_SiyaNdlovu asked:

"So some women are attracted by this? "

@Solo_scarface commented:

"The money spent on that bottle could've covered somebody's monthly groceries! But we understand that this is a ritual!"

@PhumiNewJack shared:

@Namaseb mentioned:

"When the mind is poor no amount of money will create true wealth."

@PiletjiSebola said:

"You won't do it if you've worked hard for the money that bought the drink."

@petros_makuwa posted:

@nhlanhlanhlapos mentioned:

"Hundreds down the drain while a kid next door is short with a pair of SCHOOL shoes"

