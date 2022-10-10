A talented family sang together in a video that spread good feels across the internet, winning over new fans

The wholesome connectedness they expressed was the biggest selling point, with even the little kids taking part

Netizens worldwide loved the healthy relationship the group showed and thought the clip was undoubtedly beautiful

A talented family sang together in a video that spread good feels across the internet, which netizens came in droves to enjoy.

A gifted family sang together in a video and spread wonderful feels across the net that peeps enjoyed.

The wonderfully melodic clip was posted by We Buy Black on Facebook and drew eager netizens who wanted to see a family singing together. The caption that came along with the picture also advocated for supporting young people:

"This is your friendly reminder to keep supporting those around you, especially the youth, as they try new things and find their passions."

The song the duo sang was All My Life by K-Ci & JoJo. The mom and dad do the bulk of the vocal heavy lifting while the young son adds background vocals. The cute daughter gets given the mic here and there as well, but the whole family does a stellar job at singing.

Peeps worldwide thought so too, and showered the group with heartwarming compliments. See the responses below:

Shirley Christopher said:

"Beautiful, I love it family love Thanks so much for sharing ❤"

Bertha Reiddesence mentioned:

"Love this, such a beautiful Family. May God continue to bless and keep you "

Edna Millares Clores commented:

"Love this with beautiful voices. God bless."

Flo Girault-Benjamin shared:

"That was beautiful... I love, love this song, my bridal party walked down the isle to it.♥️♥️"

Don York posted:

"Beautiful family, very talented. Be very proud of yourself ❤️"

John Stoddart said:

"What a beautiful family and beautiful memories to treasure."

Eileen Love mentioned:

"Beautiful family with awesome voices!"

Janet Glumac commented:

"So talented! Beautiful voices and great family! You are blessed!"

Pretty mum and young daughter vibe together in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian mum and her daughter's showcase has earned them a comparison with TikTok sensation Bhadie Kelly.

The social media savvy mum had shared the dance video on TikTok with the caption: "When you have @bhadie.kelly as a tutor and daughter." The short clip starts with the daughter dancing in front like Kelly and using the same music.

Her mum watched from behind with excitement on her face and made to cross from one end of the scene to the other. As the young lady wrapped up her dancing, her mother joined in by also shaking her waist at the end of the clip.

Source: Briefly.co.za