A woman recently marked a remarkable milestone at a lavish birthday party as she turned 90 years old

In videos online, she almost cried at the occasion, where family and loved ones joined her to mark the momentous day

While some people noted that everything at the birthday bash looked beautiful, others wished her well

A nonagenarian recently marked a remarkable milestone in her life at a lavish birthday party as she attained 90 years old.

Reactions as woman marks her 90th birthday party. Photo credit: menscookgh.

Source: Instagram

Family and loved ones celebrate birthday with woman

In videos spotted by Legit.ng on Menscookgh, she was captured dancing at her birthday bash surrounded by loved ones.

The woman who has lived to witness several historical moments around the world, including Ghana's independence and World War II, was visibly happy.

The nonagenarian sported a white African lace and complemented her looks with pearls. She looked healthy with a thriving spirit despite her age.

Touching emotional moment

One of the clips uploaded by Menscookgh accentuated the woman's enthusiasm at the ceremony as she danced with energy. Another showed her almost in tears.

''90 and energetic Happy birthday, mummy,'' Menscookgh captioned the first video.

Peeps react to videos from birthday party

Netizens posted compliments to celebrate the woman's new age. Legit.ng spotlights some of the comments below:

Brightcorla said:

"Granny on the lyrics though."

Plush_beauty_hub.gh said:

"God bless and strengthen her. This is beautiful."

Nanaop_gh said:

"Such a blessing."

Teenns_arena posted:

"Her joy is everything."

Lamour.406 commented:

"Wow, I tap into your blessings, grandma."

Joegyam posted:

"Videos like this make me miss my grandma and mom."

Ediz_collection said:

"This is beautiful."

