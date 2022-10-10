A lady set pulses racing with a video spotlighting her beauty and slender figure as she showed off her confidence in heels

Cebrena's ensembles featured an outfit with thin straps and short jeans showing her pretty legs and flawless skin

The stunner's one-angle footage has raked in more than 8,000 views and tons of comments, with many expressing admiration for her

A pretty model with the Twitter name Cebrena has set pulses rushing with a video accentuating her beauty and slender figure as she showed off her confidence in heels.

She modelled a top with thin straps and short jeans as she walked on a pathway. The dark-skinned lady showed off her pretty legs and flawless skin.

Reactions as pretty lady shows off gigantic height and fine legs in video. Photo credit: @CEEBRENA.

Source: UGC

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, she flaunted her unblemished complexion in makeup that perfectly blended with her skin.

The footage spotlights her looking lean as she made her ensemble cozy with her confidence. Her hair was curly, adding swag to her sense of fashion and eye-catching look.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The stunner's video had raked in more than 8,000 views and tons of comments at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

@abban677 said:

This soo classic, and such a beautiful young lady.

@versatilityrnj posted:

Out of this world!

@godking1983 shared:

My gosh, I’d pay to watch you eat a sandwich.

@Nouhoufcb10 posted:

Victoire de Barcelone ou pas.

@skinny49 said:

The HEIGHT! Laaawwd!

Mum shows off her grown son as netizens go wild

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman showed off her grown son in a Twitter post.

According to the woman, her son is far taller than her and as could be seen in the photos she shared.

She however insisted that she is not short, that her son is only taller in height.

But many netizens who saw the eye-popping photos said they actually thought the woman was going out on a date with her boyfriend.

They said they did not know that the boy was her son since she is also looking very young.

Source: YEN.com.gh