A Nigerian man has impressed netizens with photos of the houses he built 8 years after relocating to USA

The man named Makavelli275 stormed Twitter with photos of the massive buildings one of which he started building 5 months ago

He also posted photos of the old-looking compound where he was born and where he grew up before travelling abroad

A Nigerian man living in USA has shared stunning photos of mansions he built.

The man named Makavelli275 relocated to USA some 8 years ago where he found a breakthrough.

The young Nigerian man said it would have been impossible to build the houses if he was still living in Nigeria. Photo credit: @Makavelli275.

He attached photos of the old house where he was born, and then said he is celebrating his small wins.

The man said he commenced work on one of the massive buildings in Enugu 5 months ago and work is still ongoing.

My relocation to USA made it possible

However, he said he was able to achieve success because he lives in America.

He argues that it would have been totally impossible to build such a house if he was still living in Nigeria.

His words:

"The reason behind this? Good governance, that’s why we’re tirelessly fighting for it in NGR. Achieving all these could have only been a dream if I was still living in NGR."

"So, if you like, keep messing around with your future, & supporting a candidate because he’s from your tribe."

See his full tweet below:

Social media reactions

@TheoAbuAgada said:

"More to come. So happy for you. Congratulations bro.."

@Ike_Obiora commented

"Akụ nwannem, I'm super proud of you. I have always been. You are just starting nwanne."

@Thickerbody_08 said:

"Omooooooooo, Jesus this huge man! May God bless you richly . Congratulations. I dey here for cleaning too."

@OluwaBishopBaba reacted:

"This is no mean feat. Congratulations on your big wins and there's a lot more to come."

